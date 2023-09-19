Economist warns about AI: Falling wages, two-class society

“If we do not make a course correction, we will most likely have a true two-tier system,” warns the economist. Simon Simard for Business Insider

AI tools like Chat GPT are currently not only causing excitement. Many people are more afraid of its potential dangers and are concerned that such technologies could soon force them out of their jobs.

The respected economist Daron Acemoglu is also critical of the AI ​​hype. He fears that the new technology could lead to a two-tier system and reduce workers’ wages.

In his opinion, humanity is not lost yet – at least if workers, political decision-makers, researchers and tech moguls pull together.

Sure, there are some crazy people who believe that AI will wipe out humanity. But since the explosion of Chat GPT last winter, the bigger concern for most of us is whether these tools will soon allow us to write, code, analyze, brainstorm, compose, design, and us push us out of our jobs become. On this score, Silicon Valley and corporate America were strangely united in their optimism. Yes, a few people might lose touch, they say. But there is no reason to panic. Artificial intelligence will make us more productive and that will be good for society. Ultimately, technology always is.

Read too

Google Deepmind co-founder: “The next phase of AI is interactive bots that can do tasks for you”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

