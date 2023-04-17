Economists believe the euro will rise to $1.30: that has consequences

The euro has been rising for weeks. Economists expect the euro to rise to $1.30. Picture Alliance

The exchange rate of the euro against the US dollar increases. In mid-April, it reached its highest level in more than a year at more than $1.10. Economists expect the euro to climb further to 1.20 or even 1.30 dollars. The most important reason is the expectation that interest rates in Europe will rise and remain high for longer than in the USA. Since its low in the summer of 2022, the euro could gain more than 30 percent in value. That would have significant consequences for prices and interest rates in Germany, but also for many investments, for your trips and for German exports.

The euro is making a comeback. In the week after Easter, the exchange rate of the euro to the US dollar exceeded the mark of 1.10 dollars. It climbed to its highest level in more than a year. It stays there at the beginning of the week. According to many economists, this strength is sustainable. They even believe that Europe’s common currency can rise steadily to $1.20 or even $1.30. The last time the euro was worth that much was in the summer of 2014, almost a decade ago.

The soaring euro has several causes and important implications for the entire economy. This applies in particular to Germany, as a country that is very closely integrated into the global economy. We give you an overview of the forecasts for the euro, the main reasons for its strength and the consequences for prices, interest rates, investments and the economic outlook in Germany.

The euro rises against the dollar: these are the reasons

The price of a currency is determined by supply and demand. Currencies are bought to pay for goods and services or to acquire assets, including investments. In the long term, the value of a currency is primarily determined by the strength and prospects of the currency area. In the short term, differences in interest rates and the expected development of interest rates have a particularly strong impact on exchange rates.

Both factors are currently in favor of the euro.

For a long time, the US dollar had benefited from the fact that the US Federal Reserve had raised interest rates earlier and more sharply than the European Central Bank (ECB). Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its consequences had also raised concerns about the economy of the euro zone, while the dollar also acts as a safe crisis currency. In addition, demand for dollars increased with energy prices, since oil, gas and coal are mainly settled in the US currency.

As a result of this development, the euro came under pressure in the crisis year 2022. In the summer, it fell below par with the dollar for the first time in years. So a euro was worth less than a dollar. The euro dropped to 96 cents. Then the tide began to turn.

The countries of the euro zone, like Germany, have coped with the consequences of the Ukraine war better than feared. An energy crisis was avoided. The euro zone should be spared a recession. In contrast, the US economy is weakening. And energy prices have fallen on world markets.

External content not available ” .aktiencharts-container=”” margin:=”” border-top-style:=”” solid=”” border-top-width:=”” border-top-color:=”” border-bottom-style:=”” border-bottom-width:=”” border-bottom-color:=”” margin-top:=”” margin-bottom:=”” h3=”” text-align:=”” left=”” margin-left:=”” font-size:=”” padding:=”” .aktiencharts-container__graph=”” width:=”” height:=”” auto=”” padding-bottom:=”” screen=”” and=”” .aktienchart-img-desktop=”” display:=”” block=”” .aktienchart-img-mobile=”” none=”” euro=”” us-dollar=”” href=”” target=””_blank”>” decoding=””async”” src=”” wp_automatic_readability=”13″>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Above all, however, the interest rate differential between the US and the euro is shrinking. In the USA, the inflation rate fell more than expected from 6.0 to 5.0 percent in March. This fuels expectations that the US Federal Reserve could soon end its rate hikes and cut rates again later this year.

In the Euro zone inflation fell in March also from 8.6 to 6.9 percent. However, it is still significantly higher than in the USA. The financial markets are therefore expecting the ECB to raise interest rates once or twice this year and then leave them at a high level for a long time. The leading German economic institutes expect the ECB to raise interest rates two more times by a total of 0.5 percentage points.

The key interest rate in the USA is currently in a range of 4.75 to 5.0 percent. In the euro zone, the corresponding ECB refinancing rate is 3.5 percent. The difference of around 1.5 percentage points could drop to half a percentage point over a twelve-month period. In its investment strategy, DZ Bank assumes that key interest rates in the USA will fall to 4.5 to 4.75 percent in a year and then be between 4.0 and 4.25 percent in the euro zone.

This makes investments in euros more attractive. This increases the demand for the euro and thus its exchange rate. The US Fed and the ECB will next discuss key interest rates on May 3rd and 4th.

read too “Twelve years after Afghanistan, the Soviet Union was history. It’s going faster this time”: top economist sees Russia’s economy on the brink

That’s what economists expect for the euro-dollar exchange rate

The chief economist at Berenberg-Bank Holger Schmieding expects the euro exchange rate to rise to $1.15 by the end of the year. At the end of 2024 he expects a rate of 1.20 dollars per euro. He sees the long-term fair value of the euro, which reflects the economic strength of the USA and the euro zone, at 1.30 dollars, said Schmieding in his Podcast of the Berenberg Bank.

The experts at Deutsche Bank Research expect the euro rate to rise to $1.20 as the interest rate differential narrows. For this year, they see a euro-dollar range of 1.15 to 1.20 as the most likely scenario.

DZ Bank also expects the euro to rise steadily, albeit somewhat more slowly. The bank bases its investment strategy on an increase in the euro to 1.15 dollars within the next twelve months.

The strong euro helps against inflation

The stronger euro helps the ECB against inflation. It makes imports from the dollar area cheaper. This is of particular importance for Germany because energy on the world markets is predominantly billed in US dollars. In return, the strong euro makes exports from Germany to the dollar area more expensive. The USA is Germany’s most important trading partner outside of Europe – well ahead of China.

The euro has already gained 15 percent against the dollar since its low in 2022. This is already noticeable in the import prices for Germany. So far, no complaints about the euro have come from export-oriented German companies. Should the euro increase by a further ten to 15 percent, German exporters should also feel the effects.

The strong euro makes traveling to countries outside the euro zone cheaper. A difference of 15 percent since the summer of 2022 is already a counterweight to the generally sharp rise in prices for this summer.

Investors need to pay attention to that

Investors should in any case make sure that every investment in a foreign currency entails currency risks (and opportunities) in addition to price risks. If the experts are right, investors should expect a steady and noticeable depreciation of the US dollar.

The uncertainties in world politics, but also the still considerable risks in the world economy, also increase the probability of short-term fluctuations. Deutsche Bank Research, for example, assumes a fluctuation range of around 10 dollar cents per euro around the medium-term trend.

The development of the euro in the coming weeks will be strongly driven by the figures for economic growth and inflation in the USA and Europe as well as by statements from the central banks ahead of their next rate hikes.