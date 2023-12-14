Economists lower forecasts for 2024 after traffic light decisions

Economists Clemens Fuest (Ifo) and Marcel Fratzscher (DIW) at an earlier press conference. Inga Kjer/ photo library

Three other economic institutes have lowered their forecasts for the German economy,

The Ifo Institute, the DIW and the IWH only expect Germany to achieve economic growth of less than one percent in the coming year. This means that the recovery from the current recession remains weak.

One reason they cite is the budget decisions of the traffic light coalition and a lack of a strategy for more growth.

The forecasts for the German economy currently only have one direction: downwards. On Thursday, three other leading economic institutes corrected their outlook for 2024. After a decline in economic output of 0.3 percent in the current year, the IWH Halle expects an increase of only 0.5 percent for the coming year. The DIW in Berlin assumes growth of 0.6 percent and the Munich Ifo Institute of 0.9 percent.

But “the current forecast is probably too optimistic,” admitted Ifo economics chief Timo Wollmershäuser. Because economic and financial policy is contradictory and unreliable. The federal and state governments would probably have to save between 20 and 40 billion euros. This would slow growth to 0.7 to 0.5 percent, said Wollmershäuser.

Economists now almost unanimously assume that the German economy will not be able to make a dynamic recovery out of the recession in the coming year. On Wednesday, the IfW Kiel and the German Economic Institute had already lowered the figure. The employer-related IW even assumes that economic output will shrink by 0.5 percent in 2024. Only Deutsche Bank has been similarly pessimistic so far.

Read too

“2024 will be the year of disillusionment”: Economists’ hope of a recovery in the German economy is dwindling

The DIW also expects headwinds from the budget resolutions: “A clear priority was set against investments. “This is likely to slow down economic development in the long term and endanger Germany’s competitiveness,” said DIW President Marcel Fratzscher. The Budget cuts put a further damper on the German economy.

Ifo President Clemens Fuest said that the German economy’s growth prospects would also be weak for the next few years. The government has no strategy at all against it: “There is a complete lack of a concept.”

The IWH wrote that the automotive and chemical industries had lost competitiveness due to electrification and high energy prices. Real incomes have declined and there is uncertainty about the course of financial policy. IWH Vice President Oliver Holtemöller warned of a loss of trust if the government canceled funding again: This could “have a greater impact on the willingness to consume and invest in Germany than assumed in the current forecast”.

The development in the current quarter is weaker than expected, and “that will also have an impact in the coming year,” said Ifo economics chief Wollmershäuser. The uncertainty is further delaying the recovery: consumers are saving and companies are becoming less willing to invest.

Read too

All arrows on red: Here are all the forecasts for the German economy in 2023 and 2024 at a glance

The course is fundamentally set for recovery: wages rose sharply and employment was higher than ever before, said Wollmershäuser. Price increases are slowing down and inflation is expected to fall from just under six percent this year to a good two percent next year. The interest rate peaks have been exceeded. Purchasing power is returning and overall economic demand should increase again. The Ifo Institute expects economic growth of 1.3 percent for 2025.

When it comes to the number of unemployed, Munich economic researchers expect an increase of 191,000 people this year and a further 82,000 next year. The unemployment rate would then rise to 5.9 percent. The number of employed people is expected to increase by 353,000 this year and by 83,000 next year.

According to a forecast by the industrialized nations organization OECD, the economy in the euro area could catch up somewhat in the long term. The euro area is slightly behind leading countries in terms of productivity. The gap could narrow somewhat by 2060. In Germany, the gross domestic product per capita could increase to an annual increase of one and a half percent by 2040 and remain at this level until 2060. The assumption is that this would be driven by higher productivity.

With material from dpa.

Read too

The ECB and Fed are leaving key interest rates unchanged and are focusing on the interest rate turnaround for 2024 – the first savings interest rates are already falling

Share this: Facebook

X

