Home Business Economists Still See U.S. in Recession This Year, Even as Inflation Pressures Ease – WSJ
Business

Economists Still See U.S. in Recession This Year, Even as Inflation Pressures Ease – WSJ

by admin

Economists still expect higher interest rates to push the U.S. economy into recession in the coming year, despite signs that U.S. inflation has started to fade, according to the latest quarterly survey by The Wall Street Journal.

Business and academic economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal see a 61% chance of a U.S. recession within the next 12 months on average, little changed from 63% in an October 2022 survey. Both numbers are historically high for years without an actual recession.

The U.S. Federal Reserve (referred to as: the Federal Reserve) initially hoped to raise interest rates to push inflation down, but at the cost of a slowdown in economic growth rather than a direct recession, an outcome known as a “soft landing.” However, three-quarters of respondents said the Fed would not achieve a soft landing this year.

Those expectations came despite a slightly more optimistic outlook for U.S. inflation than before. Measured by the year-on-year change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the U.S. inflation rate in December 2022 has fallen from 9.1% in June last year to 6.5%. Economists expect U.S. inflation to fall to 3.1% by the end of the year, down from the 3.3% they forecast in an October poll. They expect U.S. inflation to fall to 2.4% by the end of 2024, little changed from the figure in the last survey.

See also  The elegance of the collection is reproduced, and Samsung and Telecom jointly launch the flagship dual-folding screen. The heart of the world is Samsung W23 | W23 Flip_TOM News

You may also like

Japan, inflation runs here too. Focus on PPI...

Adopt a cow, the story gets more and...

Tencent reported the latest anti-corruption situation and punished...

Domestic and foreign macroeconomic expectations are good, rubber...

Apple foundries Foxconn and Pegatron announce plans to...

The theme fund of Hong Kong stocks is...

йϵƽ ʵ徭ۺʳɱ½ _йҾŻ

Sixteen departments released the top-level documents of the...

Ҷ¹Q1Ϲ 꽫Ʒ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Macalline C&D Co., Ltd., the leader of bottom-hunting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy