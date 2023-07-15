Economy and politics should find a new togetherness

At the Day of German Industry: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Siegfried Russwurm, President of the Federation of German Industries Image: dpa

Politicians who don’t care about the recommendations of experts, companies that take subsidies as a matter of course – things can’t go on like they have in the past few months.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) appeared alone in front of the blue wall of the federal press conference on Friday morning. But he gave the impression that the Greens and FDP were there as invisible third parties. It was the hour of “we”.

“We’re back on track with the budget.” “We’ve introduced tax relief.” “We’ll get the necessary skilled workers to Germany.” The dispute over heating – a consequence of the “speed of progress” in Germany.

The Chancellor refrained from saying “We can do it” for good reason. But his message was also so clear: The traffic light coalition will make it, not only into the summer break, but beyond. And it will deliver results faster and “less loud” in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

