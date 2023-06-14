Economy – consumer center fears AI-generated fake reviews

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV) fears that artificial intelligence (AI) could generate masses of fake reviews on the Internet. “The Federal Trade Commission in the USA warns that they already have evidence that fraudsters could use generative AI to create fake profiles and fake customer reviews,” said Michaela Schröder, VBZV division head consumer policy, the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Thursday editions) .

One should take that seriously. “Many platform operators use software to look for conspicuous language patterns in customer recessions that indicate a forgery,” explained Schröder. “This pattern recognition could become more difficult if fraudsters use ChatGPT and Co to fake customer ratings in a more realistic and individual way.” The consumer advocate sees the companies as having a duty to take action against fake reviews. “The companies that show consumer ratings must ensure that the ratings actually come from consumers who have actually purchased or used the rated products,” Schröder demanded. “The platform operators have a duty to protect people from fraud and manipulation.” The AI ​​Act, which the European Parliament dealt with on Wednesday, provides for a labeling requirement if content such as images or text is created by AI. “But it can be assumed that fraudsters will bypass this labeling in the case of fake reviews,” said Schröder. Obligations to provide information to consumers therefore only offer limited protection.

