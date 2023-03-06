Berlin (German news agency) – The new President of the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH), Jörg Dittrich, calls for more efforts to remedy the shortage of skilled workers. The demographic change is so serious that it doesn’t help just to get more students into the craft, he told the “Augsburger Allgemeine”.

In addition, measures are needed such as the participation of more women in the world of work and immigration into work. “Where the people come from is not the decisive factor,” Dittrich continued. Since specialists trained according to the German system cannot be found anywhere in the world, it is necessary to look at “what qualifications already exist in the countries and whether there is a will to work and learn in our systems”.

However, according to the ZDH President, immigration to work will not be the only solution to the question of skilled workers.