Business

Frankfurt/Main (dts news agency) – After a cautious start, the Dax increased its gains minimally by midday on Wednesday. At around 12:40 p.m., the leading index was calculated at around 15,705 points, 0.3 percent above the closing level of the previous day.

Contrary to the trend, Merck shares are suffering larger losses. The US health authority FDA had previously suspended the admission of further patients for a study for a multiple sclerosis drug from the chemical company. Investors, meanwhile, continue to wait for the new US inflation data this afternoon.

