Economy: Dax starts in the red – Sartorius continues to be under pressure

Frankfurt/Main (dts news agency) – The Dax started the trading day on Friday with losses. At around 9:35 a.m., the leading index was calculated at around 15,715 points, 0.5 percent below the closing level of the previous day.

As on Thursday, Sartorius shares were at the lower end of the price list. Contrary to the trend in the plus in the morning were above all car stocks. Investors are likely to follow developments outside of Europe closely.