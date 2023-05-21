Home » Economy: Economy for improvements in heating subsidies
Economy: Economy for improvements in heating subsidies

Economy: Economy for improvements in heating subsidies
Berlin (German news agency) – In the debate about the heating law, the chairwoman of the so-called economic experts, Monika Schnitzer, spoke out in favor of improvements to state funding. “Here it is important that people with lower incomes are not overwhelmed,” she told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Sunday editions).

“At the same time, the support measures should be targeted, because people with higher incomes do not need any support.” Schnitzer quickly demanded clarity about the exact regulations. “It doesn’t depend on the exact month as the start date, but on the fact that this will soon be binding,” she said.

“Then everyone can adjust to it and build up the necessary capacities in good time: the trade and the suppliers of heating systems.”

