Economy – FDP demands from Habeck “Offensive plan for competitiveness”

Berlin (German news agency) – FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai is demanding an action package for the German economy from Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). “Short-term stimulus measures are out of place, what is needed is an offensive plan for Germany’s competitiveness: tax burdens on the economy down, private investments up,” he told the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition).

“Germany has to become more economically attractive as a business location. It’s Robert Habeck’s job to finally make constructive suggestions here and to take action as quickly as possible,” he added. He again rejected Habeck’s criticism of the Growth Opportunities Act by FDP Finance Minister Christian Lindner. This is “unstable”. The law will make a “decisive contribution to investment promotion and thus strengthen productivity and prosperity in the long term,” said Djir-Sarai. “Small and medium-sized companies will be relieved, and investments in climate-friendly and innovative technologies more attractive from a tax point of view. The Finance Minister is thus providing important impetus for a sustainable business location in Germany. The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, on the other hand, has attracted attention in the past few days mainly with calls for subsidies that address the long-term problem of We cannot solve Germany’s weakness as a location,” said the FDP politician.

