Home » Economy – FDP demands from Habeck “Offensive plan for competitiveness”
Business

Economy – FDP demands from Habeck “Offensive plan for competitiveness”

by admin
Economy – FDP demands from Habeck “Offensive plan for competitiveness”

Robert Habeck (archive) dts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai is demanding an action package for the German economy from Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). “Short-term stimulus measures are out of place, what is needed is an offensive plan for Germany’s competitiveness: tax burdens on the economy down, private investments up,” he told the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition).

“Germany has to become more economically attractive as a business location. It’s Robert Habeck’s job to finally make constructive suggestions here and to take action as quickly as possible,” he added. He again rejected Habeck’s criticism of the Growth Opportunities Act by FDP Finance Minister Christian Lindner. This is “unstable”. The law will make a “decisive contribution to investment promotion and thus strengthen productivity and prosperity in the long term,” said Djir-Sarai. “Small and medium-sized companies will be relieved, and investments in climate-friendly and innovative technologies more attractive from a tax point of view. The Finance Minister is thus providing important impetus for a sustainable business location in Germany. The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, on the other hand, has attracted attention in the past few days mainly with calls for subsidies that address the long-term problem of We cannot solve Germany’s weakness as a location,” said the FDP politician.

HOME PAGE

See also  The 2023 Archery World Cup Shanghai Station is about to start-Entertainment Grand View-Market Information Network

You may also like

Citizenship income, 30,000 new suspensions after the August...

Warren Buffett Remains Unfazed by Fitch Ratings’ Downgrade...

Lufthansa triples profit: Premium tickets inspire quarterly results

Rai, from the license fee to the TV...

Iran – Government circles: USA plan to use...

Massive Vehicle Recall: Kia and Hyundai Urgently Warn...

Right to oncological oblivion, the ok from the...

Social association on stock pensions: “Bet on the...

Banca Mediolanum, the team is expanding: two purchases...

Food – farmers’ association considers organic meat to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy