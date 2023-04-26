Economy: Federal government raises growth forecast for 2023

Federal government raises growth forecast for 2023
The federal government forecasts a further recovery of the German economy. For the fall, she expects growth of 0.4 percent – more optimistic than leading economic institutes. Then inflation should flatten out.
Dhe federal government sees the beginning of an economic recovery and is now anticipating slight growth of 0.4 percent for the current year. The spring projection presented by the Federal Ministry of Economics in Berlin on Wednesday is therefore significantly more optimistic than the autumn forecast. At the beginning of April, the leading economic institutes had forecast somewhat lower growth of 0.3 percent.
“After the Corona crisis, the German economy has proven to be adaptable and resilient, even in the energy crisis,” said Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens). “We are now seeing a gradual recovery beginning, despite what remains a difficult environment.”
The government is therefore correcting its previous forecast for 2023 from 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent growth, said Habeck. That was “not at all satisfactory compared to normal years”, but in view of the fears at the beginning of winter “a clear exclamation mark”.
In its autumn projection, the government even assumed a downturn of 0.4 percent. There was a risk of a gas shortage as a result of the lack of deliveries from Russia. This has now been prevented “through a great community effort”, explained Habeck. The stabilization measures, for example against the high energy prices, have also had an effect.
Things are also looking bad in the construction sector
However, inflation will remain high for a while, said Habeck. After an average rate of inflation of 6.9 percent last year, the spring forecast for 2023 again assumes 5.9 percent. This number is “much too high,” said Habeck. “But it’s going down.” In the coming year, the inflation rate will approach the two percent target of the European Central Bank at a forecast 2.7 percent.
According to the ministry, this will initially weigh on private consumption. “It will only gain momentum again later in the year as inflation continues to fall.” Things are also looking bad in the construction sector: Investments are likely to “remain subdued” given the rise in construction and financing costs.
In other areas, such as mechanical and plant engineering, growth is to be expected “in the course of the global economic recovery and the resulting increase in exports”. Overall, the consequences of the energy crisis for the industry were far less severe than feared, said Habeck. The situation on the job market is good. The main problems are due to a lack of workers.
