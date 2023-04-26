Home » Economy: Fuel prices down – 04/26/2023
Economy: Fuel prices down – 04/26/2023

Munich (dts news agency) – Fuel prices in Germany have fallen in the past week. A liter of Super E10 cost 1.789 euros nationwide on Tuesday, 3.1 cents less than in the previous week, an ADAC spokesman told the dts news agency on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, diesel became cheaper by 3.9 cents and cost an average of 1.639 euros. In the previous week, the prices for diesel had already fallen, while those for E10 had remained about the same. The difference in prices for both types of fuel has widened further as a result of recent developments.

A liter of diesel now costs an average of 15.0 cents less than a liter of E10, after 14.2 cents in the previous week.

