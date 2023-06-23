Economy: Further line to LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven approved

Hanover/Wilhelmshaven (dts news agency) – In Lower Saxony, the authorities approved the construction and operation of a second connection line to the provisional LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven on Friday. The “WAL 2” is to transport natural gas through a pipeline approximately two kilometers long and can also be used to transport hydrogen in the future, according to the responsible State Office for Mining, Energy and Geology (LBEG).

