Home » Economy: Further line to LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven approved
Business

Economy: Further line to LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven approved

by admin
Economy: Further line to LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven approved

Hanover/Wilhelmshaven (dts news agency) – In Lower Saxony, the authorities approved the construction and operation of a second connection line to the provisional LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven on Friday. The “WAL 2” is to transport natural gas through a pipeline approximately two kilometers long and can also be used to transport hydrogen in the future, according to the responsible State Office for Mining, Energy and Geology (LBEG).

See also  Shanghai Epidemic Control Enterprise Closed-loop Operation Workers Sleeping on the Floor | Shanghai Sealing and Controlling | Closed-loop System | SAIC

You may also like

Europe’s distorted narrative on Tunisia informs policies doomed...

Athletes: higher risk of TMD and myofascial pain

Dacia Maraini praises Alberto Moravia, radical chic forerunner

The two major e-commerce giants in the United...

A fairy tale without a happy ending

Pinstripes aims for Wall Street listing by joining...

Resolution 47 of 12/06/2023 – Opinion on the...

Cheung Kong Group (01113): The Proposed Cash Offer...

Training title: professional association introduces bachelor’s and master’s...

ECB, De Cos: another hike in July, no...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy