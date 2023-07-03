Economy: Germany’s electricity imports have increased significantly since the nuclear power plant shut down

Berlin (German news agency) – Germany has been importing significantly more electricity from abroad since the nuclear power plants were shut down in mid-April. This is reported by “Bild”, citing figures from the Federal Ministry of Economics.

According to this, between January 1, 2023 and June 12, 2023, electricity was imported on 70 of the 163 days, which corresponds to a quota of 43 percent (electricity volume: 8657 gigawatt hours). Before the nuclear power plant shutdown (January 1, 2023 to April 16, 2023), electricity was purchased from abroad on 23 of the 106 days. This corresponds to a rate of 22 percent.

