Economy: Greens increase pressure on Lindner for industrial electricity prices

Berlin (German news agency) – The Greens are increasing the pressure on Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) to allow an industrial electricity price. The labor market policy spokesman for the Greens parliamentary group, Frank Bsirske, spoke in the “Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung” (Monday edition) “in favor of a reduced industrial electricity price in Germany”.

The aim is to maintain Germany’s competitiveness. According to a report in the “Handelsblatt”, Robert Habeck’s (Greens) Ministry of Economics will soon present a concept for an industrial electricity price for energy-intensive industry, which would cost a low double-digit billion amount over a period of five years. Lindner is therefore skeptical about these plans.