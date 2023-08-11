Economy growing beyond estimates, USA towards a halt to rate hikes

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve

Use, many lights and few shadows for the stars and stripes economy

Inflation in the United States, also in July, seems to be giving comforting signals. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it rose two-tenths to 3.2% in July. The items that contributed to the increase were 90% the house, then the car insurance. Even food, consumed in restaurants and supermarkets, grew by 0.2% and 0.3% respectively.

While it was down the energy ( -12.5%) and alimony grew by 4.9%. So, in summary, the increases have touched housing, car insurance, instruction e free time. While airfares, used cars and trucks, healthcare and communications all dropped last month. In short, a picture with more lights than shadows. Everything seems so in line with the forecasts which estimated an annualized rate of 3.3% (3% in June). Forecasts too on core inflation they have been adjusted to a low increase and in line with the previous month’s increase.

