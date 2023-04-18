Economy grows by 4.5 percent

Important leading economic indicators did not exude any optimism either. The mood in the executive floors of the manufacturing sector deteriorated in March. The purchasing manager index of the business magazine “Caixin” fell from 51.6 to 50 points. A reading below the 50-point mark indicates a contraction in industrial activity. The official index, which looks more closely at large and state-owned companies, also fell by 0.7 points to 51.9 points. Industrial production also increased by only three percent in the first quarter. In March, the increase of 3.9 percent was below expectations.