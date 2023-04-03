Berlin (German news agency) – After the draft for an amendment to the Building Energy Act recently passed by the traffic light government, Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) warns against too high expectations when it comes to hydrogen heating systems. Habeck said in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”: “There may be regions near industrial parks, perhaps or there where there are a lot of renewable energies in municipalities that people say, let’s do it there. But the production Hydrogen alone is still very expensive at the moment and that means even if it were available, I don’t think it’s a model for everyone, for the broad masses of Germany.”

It looks different when the technology develops better. “Then it’s just great when you produce hydrogen from wind power and it’s progressing across the board. I would be the last person to object. I don’t really believe in it, but please,” said Habeck.