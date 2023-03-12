Tel Aviv (German news agency) – There were sharp price losses on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday. The TA-100 Index, which includes the 100 largest public companies, lost 3.3 percent.

This partly made up for the losses in value on the international stock exchanges on Friday, when the stock exchange in Israel was closed. Real estate companies, insurance groups and also the tech company Liveperson, which researches in the field of artificial intelligence, were particularly badly hit on Sunday. Investors around the world are looking with concern at Monday in the USA: There is already speculation on social networks about a “bank run” that could also affect other financial institutions after the Californian Silicon Valley Bank had to refuse payments last week because it was in The money had run out as a result of losses on government bonds.

In principle, other banks could also be affected by this problem. However, over-the-counter trading in Germany was still comparatively unremarkable at the weekend, after bank stocks had already suffered heavy losses on Friday. At the securities trading bank Lang & Schwarz, Deutsche Bank papers lost another 0.3 percent on Sunday compared to Saturday and were traded 1.8 percent below the Xetra close on Friday.

The Dax was valued at 15,322 points, which is 0.7 percent less than the official Xetra closing price on Friday afternoon.