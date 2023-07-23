Home » Economy: Hesse is planning its own heating subsidy program
Business

Economy: Hesse is planning its own heating subsidy program

by admin
Economy: Hesse is planning its own heating subsidy program

Wiesbaden (German news agency) – Hesse’s Prime Minister Rhein (CDU) has announced his own “Hesse allowance” for replacing old gas and oil heating systems. “I am planning a Hessen commitment that there will only be a heating replacement with sufficient funding,” said Rhein of the “Bild am Sonntag”.

One should not “leave people out in the rain” with their financial worries. Before the support in Hesse is decided, the building energy law from Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) must first be passed by the Bundestag. “As soon as the law is clear in Berlin, we will launch our own heating subsidy program. It depends on the structure of the law, for example the transition periods,” says Rhein.

He is curious to see what will happen during the summer break and what will be on the table at the end. “But there will be Hessian help for the heating conversion,” promises Rhein.

See also  Di Battista arrives at the theater and enchants everyone with the "pippone" on the Assange case

You may also like

Insurance, the MAG Group acquires Dedalo Broker

Hot days: Nobody can work like that!

Meloni: “Illegal immigration harms everyone”. Watch the video

Internal medicine: diabetes is often underestimated in the...

The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Texas: Opportunities...

Ensure data security even when travelling

Cilas presented in December, is it still valid...

Funds Raised on Fourth Anniversary of Sci-Tech Innovation...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Eng, the new board is the first step....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy