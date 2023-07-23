Economy: Hesse is planning its own heating subsidy program

Wiesbaden (German news agency) – Hesse’s Prime Minister Rhein (CDU) has announced his own “Hesse allowance” for replacing old gas and oil heating systems. “I am planning a Hessen commitment that there will only be a heating replacement with sufficient funding,” said Rhein of the “Bild am Sonntag”.

One should not “leave people out in the rain” with their financial worries. Before the support in Hesse is decided, the building energy law from Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) must first be passed by the Bundestag. “As soon as the law is clear in Berlin, we will launch our own heating subsidy program. It depends on the structure of the law, for example the transition periods,” says Rhein.

He is curious to see what will happen during the summer break and what will be on the table at the end. “But there will be Hessian help for the heating conversion,” promises Rhein.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

