Economy in pictures Cherry bombers for freedom

The past reminds us that freedom cannot be taken for granted. There is a “raisin bomber” at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport, which was closed in 2008.

These supplied the city with everything it needed during the so-called Berlin Blockade from June 24, 1948 to May 12, 1949, when the Soviet Union blocked rail, road and waterway access to those parts of Berlin that were under Western control . (Text and photo: Strolling Economist)

Johannes Eber is the Strolling Economist. He is an economist from Berlin with a penchant for photography.

