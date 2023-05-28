Economy in picturesNo market for parking spaces

guest post

The Baden national game Cego

Gerold Blümle

1. Blind[1] belongs to the tarot games. What is tarock?[2] The Cego sheet is one of the games with the so-called tarock or tarot cards[3]. Their special feature is the so-called major arcana, which consists of 22 special cards. Tarock appears to have originated in what is now Italy between 1430 and 1440[4]. To the Italian colors spade, bastoni, coppe and denari[5] the 21 trionfi (hence German trumps) and another card with a figure in a jester’s costume (il matto) were added as the fifth suit. The Italians therefore had to find a name for the fifth color and “decided – for reasons that we can no longer clarify today – for tarocco”.[6]. That this fifth suit consists of 21 cards, numbered 1 through 21, and mostly considered trumps by definition[7] apply seems striking to me. Because the other suits consist of a maximum of 14 cards each, consisting of the number cards from one to ten and the picture cards Jack, Knight, Queen and King as well as a special card of Matto. The assumption that “it would have been too easy to invent a fifth color symbol”[8] seems a bit naive to me. Why, then, did they paint “archetypal figures on the map sheets so primordial that they could have come from Dante’s Divine Comedy”?[9]? This question remains to be investigated.