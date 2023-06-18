Home » Economy in picturesTypically German? – Economic freedom
Economy in picturesTypically German? – Economic freedom

Ukraine, sanctions and resilienceThe important things first
Norbert Berthold

“Western sanctions against Russia are not directly paralyzing the country. But they work like an insidious poison.” (Holger Schmieding) The Russian war of aggression in the Ukraine has been going on for over a year. There is no end in sight. A deadly trench warfare has been raging since the beginning of winter. Russian missiles and drones are killing people, destroying homes and businesses. And they’re reducing Ukraine’s critical infrastructure to rubble. The criminal activities in Russia can only be stopped if Russia is successfully weakened and Ukraine strengthened, economically and militarily. Economic sanctions are a means. The West has been counting on it since the beginning of the war. The EU has already passed the 10th package of sanctions. So far, however, the sanctions packages have not really impressed the Russian economy. She is amazingly resilient. There has been no collapse so far. The economic basis of the war seems to be intact. Is this resilience sustainable or artificial? If it is not possible to quickly and permanently weaken the Russian economic base, the West must do everything possible to strengthen Ukraine, economically and militarily. Emergency military aid to Ukraine must be increased. Indeed, Western military aid seems finally to be gaining momentum. However, the help of the countries is very different (here). Massive Western aid is also needed to maintain Ukraine’s financial and humanitarian stability. Only a stable Ukraine and a weakened Russia increase the chances of peace negotiations.

