Economy: Industry association believes in broad acceptance of wind power expansion

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – The new chairman of the regional association for renewable energies (Lee NRW), Hans-Josef Vogel, believes that the expansion of wind and other renewable energies will be widely, if not entirely, accepted by the population. “We won’t be able to take everyone with us. If we try, we’ll never leave. But two-thirds of the population are in favor of accelerating the expansion of renewables,” Vogel told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition).

This applies above all when the citizens benefit directly, for example through financial profits.

