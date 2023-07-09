Home » Economy: Left urges further improvements to the heating law
Berlin (German news agency) – Left faction leader Dietmar Bartsch has called for the Federal Constitutional Court to use the breathing space in the heating law to make further improvements. “More time only makes sense if there is a solid process,” Bartsch told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Monday editions).

“Of course, improvements from government and opposition factions must also be possible.” Above all, the left demands a “socially just” design of the funding. “Multi-millionaires should not be promoted in the same way as low-income families.”

To do this, the concerns of the tenants must be taken seriously. “Therefore: Abolition of the modernization levy,” said Bartsch.

