Economy made in Russia in times of war, with Moscow hit by US and EU sanctions that has become a global pariah of the markets, following the decision of President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.

There is a lot of talk about the consequences that the war between Russia and Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis they are having on the world economy, especially that of oil and gas starved Europe, which is desperately trying to cut Putin’s dependence on gas. Now aided, so to speak, by Gazprom’s decision – read Kremlin – not to reopen the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline after a three-day stop for apparent maintenance work.

The taps of Nord Stream 1 remain closed, which means a stop to the gas that arrives from Russia to Europe through the pipeline. The effects on the markets have been well seen, with the surge in gas prices (up to + 35% yesterday), and the thud of the euro, which has laundry fee $ 0.99 for the first time since 2002. Europe is certainly not doing well and is undoubtedly paying the consequences of the sanctions imposed on Russia, first of all with #caroenergia and #carobollette.

That said, the question is: what is the condition of the Russian economy?

Russia: the truth about the economy of the Top Secret report

The answer comes from a Bloomberg article, which cites an internal report that was prepared for the Kremlin.

A confidential relationship, certainly not public. On the other hand, every war is based on a propaganda machine aimed at showing that, in the end, things go well, the economy resists, indeed, even better. In the case of Putin’s country the gag on truth is certainly not an exception. Let alone in times of war. Stitched mouths abound.

But thanks to Bloomberg News this Top Secret private report is no longer Top Secret:

“Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage”that is to say “Russia privately issues a warning about deep and lasting damage to the economy”.

Bloomberg News focuses on several pieces of information emerging from the report, primarily the losses associated with the failure export of gas to Western countries, in particular to Europe:

“A total cut in (Russian) gas supplies to Europe, which is Russia’s main export market, could cost up to 400 billion rubles (the equivalent of $ 6.6 billion) a year in terms of lost tax revenueaccording to the report“.

And it wouldn’t be “It is possible to fully compensate for missed (gas) sales by resorting to new export markets, not even in the medium term”.

The Top Secret report, it is explained, “It is the result of months of work by officials and experts who are trying to calculate the real impact of the economic isolation of Russia, caused by the invasion of Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin”.

The document “presents a decidedly darker picture than what officials usually describe with their optimistic public speeches. Bloomberg was able to view a copy of the report, drawn up in view of a closed-door meeting between the top officials (of the Kremlin) scheduled for August 30th. And sources close to what was discussed confirmed its authenticity ”.

Russia and Top Secret report: GDP, inertia and stress scenarios

The report shows that “Russia could face a longer and deeper recession, paying for the impact of the enlargement of American and European sanctions, that are mutilating sectors that the country has relied on for years, in order to grow its economy (…) Two of the three scenarios presented show an acceleration of the contraction next year, and an economy that is expected to return to previous levels war only at the end of the decade or later. The ‘inertia’ scenario sees the economy hit bottom next year, with GDP falling by 8.3% from 2021 levels. The ‘stress’ scenario instead it sees the economy hit bottom in 2024, with a contraction equal to -11.9% compared to the level of last year ”.

“All scenarios – reads the Bloomberg article – they see an intensification of pressure from sanctions as other countries should join (those that have already imposed them). The sharp turnaround of Europe from Russian oil and gas it could also affect the Kremlin’s ability to supply its own market. Beyond the same restrictions (sanctions), which refer to around a quarter of imports and exports, the report provides details on how Russia is currently facing a ‘blockade’ (referring to the various types of embargo imposed on the country ) which ‘affected virtually all forms of transport’, further isolating the country’s economy. The pressure also increased due to financial and technological restrictions “.

“The report estimates that up to 200,000 Information Technology (IT) experts could leave Russia by 2025, and this is the first official estimate of the growing phenomenon of brain drain. In public, officials report that the impact of the sanctions has been less than feared, and that the contraction could be less than -3% this year and even less in 2023. External economists have also revised their outlook for this. ‘year, moving away from the official estimates of a deep recession, given that the economy has done better than expected ”.

But apparently it is Russia itself that fears the worst, beyond his propaganda machine.

Russia’s problem is not just about exports. It also affects imports, the materials the Russian economy needs to produce and grow. And from the analysis it emerges that, ‘there are simply no alternative suppliers, as far as some crucial imports are concerned’.

Bloomberg News scrive:

“Even in the agricultural sector, where the Kremlin is striving to replace foreign supplies, dependence on some key components it could force the Russians to reduce their food consumptiondue to the drop in supply, according to the report ”. E “restrictions on access to Western technology they could take Russia a generation or two behind current standards, as the country will have to rely on less advanced alternatives from China and Southeast Asia. The report warns that the sanctions will also force the government to review several targets Putin set out to reach before the war, including those aimed at increasing democraphic growth and life expectancy. At the sectoral level, the report explains in detail the extent of the consequences of the sanctions ”.

Russia risks not being able to supply the Russians with gas either

Returning to the repercussions on the energy industry that, before the invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the West it was the market that saw Russia among the heavyweights in the world, Moscow’s inability to access key equipment and machinery will necessarily result in reduced production, threatening the Kremlin’s goals of expanding gas supplies to the Russian population itself. “The absence of the technology necessary for the creation of liquefied natural gas plants is also ‘crucial’ and could hamper efforts to build new sites “.

Yet, “Europe’s plans to stop imports of Russian petroleum products – about 55% of exports of these products arrived in Europe last year – could trigger massive production cuts leaving the domestic market (itself) running out of fuel ‘. Still, the metal producers are losing 5.7 billion dollars a year due to the sanctions ”.

Russia: with sanctions short of vital raw materials

A few examples illustrated in the report reported by Bloomberg:

In the agricultural sector 99% of poultry production depends on imports.

In the aviation sector, 95% of the volume of passengers travel on aircraft manufactured abroad. With sanctions, the inability to access the necessary components could result in a reduction of the aircraft fleet, causes the impossibility of replacing them or, due to the absence of the necessary material, even just to provide for their maintenance.

causes the impossibility of replacing them or, due to the absence of the necessary material, even just to provide for their maintenance. In the pharmaceutical sector, around 80% of domestic production depends on imported components.

Only 30% of machine tool tools are manufactured in Russia, in a context where the local industry does not have sufficient capacity to cover the increased demand.

In the transport sector, the restrictions imposed by the European Union have tripled the costs of road deliveries.

In the communications and IT sectors, the restrictions imposed could leave Russia without SIM Card by 2025, while the telecommunications sector could lag five years behind the telecommunications market of world leaders, already this year “.

So he comments Alexander Isakov, Bloomberg News Russia economist:

“Con less access to Western technologies, the wave of corporate divestments and demographic challenges ahead, the country’s potential growth is set to contract at a rate of +0.5% / + 1% over the next decade. Subsequently, the growth will suffer a further contraction, to just above zero by 2050. Russia will also become more vulnerable to falling global commodity prices, as foreign reserves will no longer be able to provide it with a buffer “.

On the other hand, the same report shows that, within the next year or two, there will be one in Russia “Reduction of production volumes in various export-oriented sectors”, starting from those of oil and gas, up to the sectors of metals, chemicals and timber. Although a recovery is possible, “These sectors will stop being the driving factors of the economy”.