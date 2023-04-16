Home » Economy: Operating license for the last German nuclear power plants expired
Business

Economy: Operating license for the last German nuclear power plants expired

by admin
Economy: Operating license for the last German nuclear power plants expired
Berlin (German news agency) – After more than 60 years, commercial electricity production in Germany officially came to an end on Sunday night. At 10:37 p.m., the Emsland nuclear power plant was shut down and disconnected from the grid, as RWE announced late Saturday evening.

The power operation authorizations for the Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 reactors also ended at midnight. In 1961, the Kahl nuclear power plant in Bavaria was the first German reactor to start feeding nuclear power into the public grid. The political dispute over nuclear power in Germany continues: Former Federal Environment Minister Jürgen Trittin (Greens) attacked coalition partner FDP for his proposals on nuclear energy: “The FDP proposal to keep the nuclear power plants as a reserve violates the law and violates dignity destroy a lot of tax money because the state would have to bear the costs for personnel and maintenance,” Trittin told the “Bild am Sonntag”.

See also  If Kaisa fails to launch a payment plan at the end of the month, its assets will be confiscated | Kaisa | Real Estate Company | Guo Yingcheng | Downgrade of Credit Rating

You may also like

Ape Sociale, in order to retire, you have...

What matters in the reporting season

Urban security, public housing and education: this is...

Termination due to sick leave

April bonus 150 euros, new tranche on the...

Is your team sentiment higher than 7.2?

April bonus 150 euros, new tranche on the...

Citizenship income, everything changes. Here comes the guarantee...

Lack of winter energy: Now the left is...

Submitting an Isee application, now everything is simpler:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy