Economy: Operating license for the last German nuclear power plants expired

Berlin (German news agency) – After more than 60 years, commercial electricity production in Germany officially came to an end on Sunday night. At 10:37 p.m., the Emsland nuclear power plant was shut down and disconnected from the grid, as RWE announced late Saturday evening.

The power operation authorizations for the Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 reactors also ended at midnight. In 1961, the Kahl nuclear power plant in Bavaria was the first German reactor to start feeding nuclear power into the public grid. The political dispute over nuclear power in Germany continues: Former Federal Environment Minister Jürgen Trittin (Greens) attacked coalition partner FDP for his proposals on nuclear energy: “The FDP proposal to keep the nuclear power plants as a reserve violates the law and violates dignity destroy a lot of tax money because the state would have to bear the costs for personnel and maintenance,” Trittin told the “Bild am Sonntag”.