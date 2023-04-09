Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) has announced a significant minimum wage increase for 2024. Heil told the “Bild am Sonntag”: “I expect a significant increase.”

The Minimum Wage Commission will make a proposal to him in the summer. Heil justified a noticeable increase in the minimum wage with the high inflation and ordinary tariff increases, which would be reflected in the determination of the minimum wage. In addition, the SPD politician announced that federal orders will in future only be awarded to companies that pay according to tariffs.