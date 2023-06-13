Economy – Prospects on the Swiss labor market deteriorate slightly – News

According to a survey by the Swiss personnel service provider Manpower, the mood on the Swiss labor market has deteriorated slightly from a high level.

However, Manpower does not anticipate major hiring freezes. The reason: there is still no end in sight to the shortage of skilled workers.

Almost 40 percent of Swiss companies currently want to hire additional people, while only a good 13 percent plan to cut jobs. The rest want to leave the workforce as it is. Manpower conducted the survey at around 500 companies.

The situation on the Swiss labor market is therefore still very good – albeit not quite as good as in the previous quarter. The so-called “net employment outlook” (difference between “we want to hire” and “we want to lay off”) has fallen compared to the last survey. “The demand for additional staff is decreasing,” says Jan Jacob, head of Manpower Group Switzerland, to the AWP news agency.

Clouds in the economic sky

However, he emphasizes that the decline is taking place from a very high level. And the situation is still very good, especially with a view to many neighboring countries. “But you can see the first clouds on the economic sky, which makes companies more cautious.”

According to Jacob, this would usually lead to a mood swing on the job market. “In the past, hiring freezes were imposed immediately in such situations, but this time it’s different.”

The reason is the labor shortage. According to the survey, around three quarters of the companies are still having trouble finding staff. The shortage of skilled workers is particularly pronounced in IT and technical professions, but also in the classic apprenticeship professions, in the health and logistics sectors and in gastronomy.

Legend: The demand for skilled workers in the healthcare sector remains high.

KEYSTONE/ Lukas Lehmann



Jacob therefore does not expect a slump in the labor market, even if there is a stronger economic downturn. “The shortage of skilled workers is so great that even an economic dip won’t solve the problem,” he says. The reason is that as a result of demographic change, more people will be leaving the labor market than entering it for a few years to come.

No CS effect to worry about

According to Jacob, job cuts at Credit Suisse as a result of the takeover by UBS will not change the shortage of skilled workers. “There is no sign of an oversupply of bankers,” he says. Those affected would quickly find a job again, especially at the large locations.

According to Jacob, digitization does not solve the problem either. Although ChatGPT & Co. lead to increases in efficiency, they cannot replace critical thinking and creativity.

“But yes, I would rather advise a young person to learn an IT profession or a profession such as a baker or plumber – and not one that is primarily about typing,” says Jacob. So-called “green jobs”, i.e. jobs related to the energy transition, also have a future. According to the current Manpower survey, such job profiles are currently particularly sought after on the labor market.