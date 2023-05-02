Home » Economy: Retail sales down in March
Economy: Retail sales down in March

Wiesbaden (dts news agency) – In March 2023, retail companies in Germany turned over 2.4 percent less in real terms and 1.3 percent in nominal terms than in the previous month after calendar and seasonal adjustments. Compared to the same month of March 2022, the retail trade recorded a real 8.6 percent drop in sales and a nominal 0.2 percent, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday based on preliminary results.

According to the statisticians, the difference between the nominal and real results reflects the significantly increased price level in retail. Compared to March 2019, the month before the corona pandemic, real retail sales fell by 1.3 percent in March 2023. In March 2023, real food retail sales fell by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month.

