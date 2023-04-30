Economy: SPD wants to improve heating law, especially with subsidies

Berlin (German news agency) – She also sees a need for change in the ban on fossil fuel heating systems that has already been passed by the cabinet. “In the parliamentary process, we will carefully examine whether there is still a need for improvements in terms of social cushioning, we won’t let anyone down,” SPD leader Lars Klingbeil told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung” (FAS).

Many citizens are willing to accept personal limitations for climate protection, “but when it came to heating, many were afraid that they would hit the ground really hard, that shouldn’t happen.” Klingbeil, who is also a member of the Bundestag, expressed himself in a similar way to SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich, who had brought up a social staggering of state subsidies for heating conversions at the weekend. Initially, only the FDP had reported a need for changes to the draft law, which it had formally supported, for which it was sharply criticized by the coalition partners.

At the party conference a week ago, the Liberals almost unanimously decided not to pass a law banning certain types of heating. If the FDP MPs stick to it, the draft by Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) would be practically dead. He made it clear in the FAS that he would not shake the core of the heating law.

“We’re pragmatic about the means, but we’re working on what we set out to do. And we won’t give up at the first headwind,” he said. “It’s important to me to stand by what you decide.”

According to Habeck, the law is the most difficult part of climate change. Here you are not negotiating with five corporations, but with 84 million citizens, he said. “When the Building Energy Act comes into force, we will have put the most difficult legislative projects for the energy transition behind us.”