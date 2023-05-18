Economy: Tax revenue continued to fall in April

Berlin (German news agency) – Tax revenue continues to decline. In April they were 4.6 percent below the result of the previous year, according to the new monthly report of the Federal Ministry of Finance, which will be published on Friday morning.

“The tax relief contributed to this to a considerable extent,” it says in justification. The particularly important sales tax produced 4.7 percent less revenue, the wage tax, about as important for the state coffers, recorded a minus of 1.8 percent. There was an increase in income from alcohol tax (+26.5 percent) and air traffic tax (+55.7 percent), both of which only play a minor role.

The insurance tax was somewhat more relevant with an increase of 11.9 percent, as was the energy tax, which only increased by 1.8 percent. Considering the first four months together, tax revenue is 2.3 percent lower than in the previous year. According to tax estimates, 2.9 percent more will come into the coffers of the federal and state governments than in 2022.