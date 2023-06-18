Economy: Taxpayers’ Association expects a sharp rise in ancillary housing costs

Berlin (German news agency) – Homeowners and tenants will have to pay significantly more for water, garbage disposal and property tax in 2023 than in the previous year. This is the result of a data collection by the Taxpayers’ Association (BdSt) for the 16 state capitals, which the news portal T-Online reports on.

Accordingly, the ancillary costs in Munich rose the most: For a model household, a total of 122 euros more are due there than in 2022. Prices also increased in most other state capitals. The only exceptions are Erfurt (decrease of 24 euros) and Dresden (no change).