Home » Economy Ulrike Malmendier believes in Olaf Scholz’ economic miracle
Business

Economy Ulrike Malmendier believes in Olaf Scholz’ economic miracle

by admin
Economy Ulrike Malmendier believes in Olaf Scholz’ economic miracle

No buts? But. Optimism comes with caveats. And this is also where the economist and the Siemens boss meet with their analysis. Both have confidence in the strengths of the German location, its skilled workers, legal certainty, the ecosystem of research and suppliers. At the same time, they see the many deficits, weaknesses and the need to catch up. “We have to be braver, more dynamic, here and there more drastic,” says Malmendier. For example, it would be nice if the Deutschlandtempo were also visible beyond the LNG terminals. “We have become incredibly complicated and slow with everything,” said Siemens boss Roland Busch in the “Handelsblatt”.

See also  The Antitrust fines Enel and partner agencies 5 million for deceptive practices

You may also like

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Discrepancy Between Retail Sales Statistics and Small Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy