Economy Ulrike Malmendier believes in Olaf Scholz’ economic miracle

No buts? But. Optimism comes with caveats. And this is also where the economist and the Siemens boss meet with their analysis. Both have confidence in the strengths of the German location, its skilled workers, legal certainty, the ecosystem of research and suppliers. At the same time, they see the many deficits, weaknesses and the need to catch up. “We have to be braver, more dynamic, here and there more drastic,” says Malmendier. For example, it would be nice if the Deutschlandtempo were also visible beyond the LNG terminals. “We have become incredibly complicated and slow with everything,” said Siemens boss Roland Busch in the “Handelsblatt”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

