New York (German news agency) – The US stock exchanges closed unevenly on Monday after a consistently weak start. By the close in New York, the Dow struggled into the green and was trading at 33,587, up 0.3 percent from Friday.

The broader S&P 500 found it harder and closed at 4,109 points, only 0.1 percent stronger, the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at the end of 13,051 points, even 0.1 percent weaker than on Friday, although larger losses were reduced initially . The European single currency trended weaker on Monday evening. One euro cost 1.0862 US dollars (-0.35 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9206 euros.

The gold price was weaker, in the evening 1,991 US dollars were paid for a troy ounce (-0.8 percent). This corresponds to a price of 58.92 euros per gram. The price of oil has meanwhile fallen: A barrel of the North Sea variety Brent cost 84.27 US dollars on Monday evening around 10 p.m. German time, which was 85 cents or 1.0 percent less than at the close of the previous trading day.

