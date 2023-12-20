Ecopetrol Summons Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to Approve Bylaw Reform

Ecopetrol, Colombia’s largest oil company, has called an extraordinary meeting of shareholders to approve a “statutory reform” in the company’s bylaws. This reform is expected to address key governance issues within the company.

The decision to hold the meeting was announced by Ecopetrol via a statement released on Monday. The company emphasized the importance of addressing corporate governance and ensuring the best practices within the organization.

This move comes as the company looks to enhance its operations and strengthen its position in the industry. Ecopetrol has been focusing on achieving sustainable growth and improving efficiency in recent years.

The meeting is expected to be a significant event for the company as it seeks to make important changes to its structure and operations. The reform is aimed at ensuring that Ecopetrol remains competitive and responsive to the evolving needs of the market.

The extraordinary meeting is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks, and shareholders are expected to vote on the proposed statutory reform. The outcome of the meeting will have a significant impact on the future direction of Ecopetrol.

The company’s decision to call for this meeting indicates its commitment to transparency and good governance. It also demonstrates Ecopetrol’s determination to adapt to the changing business environment and position itself for continued success in the industry.

