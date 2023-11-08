Home » Ecopetrol’s Third Quarter Results: Profits Plunge 46.5%
Ecopetrol Reports 46.5% Drop in Profits for Third Quarter

Ecopetrol, the majority state-owned oil company in Colombia, has reported a significant decrease in profits for the third quarter of the year. The company’s revenues totaled $35.1 billion, while net income attributable to shareholders was $5.1 billion.

This represents a drastic drop of 46.5% compared to the same period in 2022, sparking concern among political sectors. Senator Paloma Valencia of the Democratic Center party criticized the current government’s management of Ecopetrol, stating that the approved national budget will break the fiscal rule.

Valencia’s comments on social media, formerly Twitter, also questioned the government’s decisions regarding the oil company. “They said that they were going to receive profits from Ecopetrol for 4.5 billion, and Ecopetrol’s profits are beginning to fall by 46.5% due to the Government’s terrible decisions. That is, that talk is not going to be there, but they are going to spend it,” she said.

The company attributed the decline in profits to a “lower weighted average sales price of crude oil and products of -13.9 dollars per barrel, which subtracted 5.3 billion pesos,” according to the Ecopetrol document.

The sharp cut in Ecopetrol’s profits has raised concern and criticism from various political figures, signaling a growing controversy over the management of the state oil company.

