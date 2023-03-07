The Edeka shelves will no longer be filled with Mars products until further notice. picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Seeger

The supermarket chain Edeka continues to reject the price increases demanded by the Mars group. This is from a report by “grocery newspaper” out. Accordingly, Edeka has now completely eliminated the Mars range from its annual planning and has to create replacements for around 450 products. In addition to confectionery, food brands such as Miracóli and Uncle Ben’s as well as pet food are also affected.

German supermarket chains have been fighting with the Mars group for more than half a year. The reason for this are the price increases demanded by the US food manufacturer. Since October, this conflict has been escalating and has resulted in threats from both sides. Mars has meanwhile announced delivery stops to supermarkets such as Rewe and Penny, while retailers such as Netto publicly taunted the chocolate bar giant and instead referred to their own brands. The result: dissatisfied customers who were annoyed by empty shelves.

But while Rewe has already reached an agreement with the US group, the dispute with Edeka is now escalating to a new level. Because, as the “Lebensmittelzeitung” (LZ) reports, the retailer continues to reject the price increases and is now completely eliminating the Mars range from its annual planning.

About 450 products have to be replaced

The Mars Group is best known for its confectionery. But these are not the only products that Edeka customers will look for in vain on the shelves in the future. According to the „LZ“ the supermarket chain will replace a total of 450 products with own brands and other brands.

The following products from the Mars Group are affected:

Süßwaren: Balisto, Bounty, Snickers, Twix, Milky Way…

Tiernahrung: Frolic, Pedigree, Sheba, Whiskas, Dreamies…

Food: Mirácoli, Ben’s Original, Ebly

Plant Care: Seramis

Chewing Gum: 5 Gum, Hubba Bubba, Skittles, Airwaves

According to “LZ” information, the Mars products are responsible for a sales volume of over 300 million euros. But Edeka is already offering the Delverde pasta brand as an alternative to Mirácoli, for example, and is replacing Uncle Ben’s products with Reis-Fit.

Nestlé benefits from the price war

According to the report by the “Lebensmittelzeitung”, there is a lot at stake for the US food company. Because Mars generates around a third of its revenues in Germany in the pet food category in food retail (LEH) with Edeka. But according to market researchers, the group’s food retail market share fell by ten percentage points between January 2022 and January 2023 due to the price dispute.

