Edeka, Lidl & Rewe: Opening hours on May 1st – where you can still shop

Edeka, Lidl & Rewe: Opening hours on May 1st – where you can still shop

This year May 1st falls on a Monday. Therefore, almost all shops are closed, but there are exceptions. FOCUS Online has summarized for you where and until when you can shop.

May 1st is an official holiday throughout Germany. Therefore, the shops remain closed as a matter of principle. However, there are a few exceptions to this rule: Anyone who absolutely needs to buy a few things for the Refrigerator has a good chance of finding something, especially in big cities. There are some supermarkets here that are open 365 days a year.

FOCUS Online gives you an overview of where you can shop for groceries in major German cities on May 1st:

Opening hours on May 1st in major German cities

Berlin

  • Edeka train station in Lichtenberg: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m
  • Edeka train station Friedrichstrasse: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m
  • Edeka train station Südkreuz: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m
  • Rewe Ostbahnhof: 6 a.m. to midnight
  • Rewe main station: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m
  • Rewe Airport BER: 5 a.m. – midnight
  • Rewe to Go station Warschauer Straße: 0 a.m. to midnight
  • Penny at Ostbahnhof: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m
  • HIT Bahnhof Zoo: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m
  • Denns Biomarkt Gesundbrunnen: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m
  • Denns Biomarkt Ostkreuz: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m
  • Spar Express Bahnhof Zoo: 8 a.m. – midnight

Hamburg

  • Edeka Hamburg main station, foyer: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m
  • Edeka train station Altona: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m

München

  • Edeka main station: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m
  • Edeka Ostbahnhof: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m
  • dm Ostbahnhof: 6:30 a.m. – 11 p.m
  • REWE To go at the main station: 0 a.m. to midnight
Köln

  • REWE To Go main station: 0 a.m. to midnight

Dresden

  • Lidl at the main station: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m
  • Lidl at Neustadt train station: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m
  • Spar Dresden main station: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m

Düsseldorf

  • Edeka in the main station: 0 a.m. to midnight

In addition, some petrol stations are also open, as are train stations, bakeries and some pharmacies because they have special opening hours.

