EdiliziAcrobatica conquers Enigma Capital Investment

EdiliziAcrobatica goes shopping

The company, specialized in exterior renovation works, today signed a binding contract for the acquisition of 51% of the company’s share capital Enigma Capital Investments LLC.

Enigma Capital Investments is a holding company incorporated under UAE law based in Dubai, at the head of a group active in the Middle East in the construction sector, “rope access”, cleaning services for residential and commercial buildings, as well as certain facility management services .

With this move, the company expands into the Middle East

With this transaction, the company aims to enhance the group’s external growth with a view to expanding its commercial operations also in the Middle East, integrating the typical offer of Enigma Capital.

The company just acquired by EdiliziAcrobatica holds the effective ownership of the entire share capital of the following companies: SBC Global Contracting LCC, Magnum Plus, Spider Access Cladding Works & Building Cleaning (which controls Spider Access Cladding Works & Building Cleaning, branch of Dubai) , Vertico Xtreme LLC (which controls Vertico Xtreme KSA,), companies incorporated under the laws of the United Arab Emirates (individually, SBC, Magnum, Spider Access, Vertico Xtreme, collectively referred to as the Subsidiaries) employing over 400 operators in the Middle East .

