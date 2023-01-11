EdiliziAcrobatica closed the month of December 2022 with a 17.35% increase in contracts signed from January to December 2022, equal to 142 million euros compared to 2021 when it stood at 121 million euros.

From the point of view of internal growth, the Group reached a total of 1,709 collaborators as at 31 December 2022 compared to the 1,390 registered as at 31 December 2021.

In detail, the Italian franchise network in 2022 recorded 40 million contracts signed, confirming the result already achieved in 2021 despite the partial brake on the transfer mechanism by the banking system in relation to tax bonuses.

EdiliziAcrobatica France recorded a value of contracts signed in the 12 months of 2022 of 5 million, with a 25% growth compared to 2021, in which it reached 4 million.

The Spanish EA Iberica in the first year of activity recorded 950 thousand euros of signed contracts.

Finally, as regards Energy Acrobatica, contracts were formalized in 2022 for an amount of 38 million.