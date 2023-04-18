Edison Energia aims for 4 million contracts

The Edison Energia company (Edison group) reaches the milestone of two million contracts and announces a plan to double them by 2030. The project is based on organic growth. Commercial activity is currently centered on digital platforms and around 750 stores. Furthermore, Edison Energia can count on a network of technical partners and installers; the new strategy sets the goal of over a thousand Edison-branded stores nationwide and 3,000 artisans by 2030.

The presentation of Edison Energia’s strategic plan was also an opportunity to address some issues concerning the group. Nicola Monti, managing director of the parent company Edison Spa, Monti, when asked about the sale hypotheses by Edf, reiterated that “the rumors have been denied and there is no news on this issue. We have made a significant contribution to the income statement of Edf and I don’t think that any sale hypotheses are on the agenda”. A strategic reflection will instead be made on the future of storage activities: “It is a strategic sector – said Mionti – but we do not see a development in terms of investment, therefore within the scope of the 2030 plan we will make all our reflections on portfolio mix”.

To celebrate the milestone of 2 million contracts, Edison Energia has implemented a project with a social impact by donating production plants from renewable sources to the Banco dell’energia Foundation and the Edison Orizzonte Sociale Foundation aimed at creating solidarity energy communities for an amount total equivalent to 2 million euros.