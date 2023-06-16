Edison: new Marghera Levante thermoelectric plant

Edison opens the doors of the Marghera Levante thermoelectric plant, the first in Italy of the latest generation and among the best performing globally. This innovation marks a significant step forward in the Italian energy sector.

The new plant is distinguished by the use of the GT36 turbine, which allows for a significant reduction in nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide emissions. In particular, the specific emissions of nitrogen oxides are reduced by up to 70%, while those of carbon dioxide by up to 30% compared to the average of the current Italian thermoelectric plants. These data underline the importance of investing in advanced technologies for a more sustainable energy future.