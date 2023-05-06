Home » Edison tops up profits: revenues at 6.1 billion, profit growing to 288 million
Nicola Monti CEO of Edison

Edison collects a positive quarter, revenues up to 6.1 million

Renewables and good sales performance boost quarterly data Edison which archives the first part of the year with a solid performance of all its businesses. The operating margin of big energy grew to 544 million euros (+52.4%) from 357 million euros in the first quarter of 2022.

The growth was driven by the contribution of production renewable and the good performance of sales to the final market, after a 2022 in severe suffering, and activities gas who benefited from the portfolio optimization actions. Compared to downstream activities, the contribution of Edison Energywhich reached 2 million electricity contracts, gas and value-added services; and also the energy and environmental services of Edison Nextwhich record the entry, in May 2022, of Citelum Italy within the perimeter of the group, a leading company in public lighting.

