Edition: What are the consequences of the Wirecard scandal for EY?

Edition: What are the consequences of the Wirecard scandal for EY?

Morning Briefing vom 30.03.2023

EY expects the judgment of the Apas supervisory authority by Friday. A fine is considered certain – but the company is also threatened with more painful sanctions.

