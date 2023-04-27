Home » “Edoardo, the intruder among the Lambs”. That incompatible relationship with the father
Business

“Edoardo, the intruder among the Lambs”. That incompatible relationship with the father

by admin
“Edoardo, the intruder among the Lambs”. That incompatible relationship with the father

Agnelli, the book on Gianni’s son who never became king: Edoardo

While the Lambs they live a moment of uncertainty, thanks to the dispute on inheritance and the plight of the Juventusa book dedicated to Edward Agnellison of the Lawyer who committed suicide by jumping off a bridge November 15, 2000. Marco Bernardini, sports journalist and writer and more, television writer for Sky and La7, was linked by a brotherly friendship with him “Edoardo” comes out today. The intruder among the Lambs“, his portrait of the heir to the Fiat empire – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – who never became king, reveals all those things that Edward he carried inside and which he had never managed to realize due to this absolute lack of communication that existed between him and his father. For the lawyer, the death of his son Edoardo was certainly the biggest defeat. Bernardini, who knew him well, tells it like this: also revealing background unpublished.

“Edoardo Agnelli. Not only the lawyer’s son, – reads the preface reported on the Fact – but myself, Edwardnow capable of being the heir of this great father e important. Able to direct the Fiatable to go on the bench to lead Juventus, able to stop being a son and become adult along with the other adults, along with the lawyers planning how to deal with the crisis of the sector automotivehow to take care of the new Juventus, how take care of Italy that was changing. But so she never happened, she never became what she was supposed to be, her time never seemed to come entrance in the world of adults of those who had to begin to have responsibility important, who was to be the new boss and the new leader of a world that seemed to him by now his“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Improve consumption conditions and enhance consumption stamina (go...

Renewable Energy: How Africa is becoming the new...

Energy – Chimney Sweep Association against mandatory age...

Top Utilities Stocks, Forecasts and Returns

Germany shares mixed at close of trade; DAX...

Polestar, BMW, Mercedes: The dream of the first...

Russia and the “Semiconductor War”

Naples, ex Whirlpool switches to Tea tek: save...

Hensoldt boss: “China cannot afford the end of...

Jefferies: strengthens the alliance with the Japanese SMBC...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy