“Education for work”: Swiss forced labor in the economic boom

Work and everyday life in the women’s home Ulmenhof in the village of Ottenbach, Canton Zurich, where difficult girls were also housed, August 1970. Keystone



Forced labor existed in Switzerland until the mid-1970s – with an educational mission. Swiss industrial companies have also benefited.

A few months before the outbreak of the Second World War, the Swiss Parliament decided to act. It decided to join an agreement that prohibits forced labor and is still valid today.

It was said that people only join for moral reasons. The agreement does not affect Switzerland, wrote the Federal Council, it only regulates “the work of the natives in the colonial areas”.

That was a colossal misjudgment. The agreement hit Switzerland very directly because they were also familiar with forced labour. But this insight came decades later. And that was the undoing of thousands of administratively “taken care of”.

Commission payments for prisoners

For example Liselotte S. Like hundreds of other teenagers, she was sent to a private factory home for the purpose of “re-education”. From 1960 to 1962 they were locked away in the Sonnenberg daughters’ home in Walzenhausen, in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden. The financing concept of such homes was that the inmates had to work for Swiss industrial companies without receiving any wages.

In the in-house workshop of the Lärchenheim, where inmates had to work on knitting machine needles for a Neuchâtel company. The reporters wrote: “Home industry in the girls’ educational institution Lärchenheim, Lutzenberg AR. Slogans meant seriously.” RBA/Aargau State Archives/Reto Hügin



During the boom, the home, which is registered in the commercial register, even received commission payments from two industrialists for placing the inmates.

The factory home in Walzenhausen worked according to strict rules: anyone who rebelled could end up in prison. Those who fled were wanted. Those who refused to return after fleeing may have been temporarily locked in a prison cell. Just like Liselotte S. “It’s a great injustice for which no one has ever had to answer,” says the 82-year-old today.

Liselotte S. came to Walzenhausen on March 22, 1960. The Roaring Sixties had only just begun. In Switzerland, the hit song “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Honolulu Strandbikini” revolutionized swimwear.

In Zurich, the city police took action against young “hooligans” who unsettled “bourgeois society” in denim jackets. In Walzenhausen, 19 school children only had wooden shoes from the Poor Authorities because their parents didn’t have enough money to buy real shoes.

On that March day in Rheineck in the Rhine Valley, 19-year-old Liselotte S. had to board the cog railway that took her to the Appenzeller Vorderland. She was accompanied by a welfare officer. “I didn’t know where they were taking me. They just said: ‘Now you’re going to a place where you can work,”” she recalls.

The alleged upbringing consisted of monotonous factory work in a private home for daughters. The salary went directly to the home, where it was used for board and lodging as well as personal expenses such as health insurance.

There are a lot of things that she sees more critically today than she did then, says Liselotte S. “How the home manager exploited us. Exploited that we were not free. I think that’s bad. At that time it was just normal for us girls.”

Self-funded confinement

There was a method to the exploitation: the state used the money to finance the confinement of the teenagers. The Bernese authorities had specifically chosen a home for Liselotte S. that cost her nothing.

Liselotte S.’s AHV card shows in francs and centimes how much money the state saved with the forced labor-based “supply”: Liselotte S. earned 8,475 francs on paper during the 33 months of her roadblock. In today’s terms, that would be around 34,000 francs.

But after all the deductions on the savings book, she was left with only one percent. After being released from home at the age of 21, Liselotte S. had no training and was destitute.

The Bern government council knew what it was doing. He wrote that Liselotte S. had the “opportunity to work in various industrial companies and thus earn her own living” as part of her “re-education” in the “nursing home”.

This is what it says in the minutes of the Bern government council of April 29, 1960 under the agenda item “Administrative transfer of a minor to an educational institution”. At that time, adulthood only began with the 20th birthday.

Liselotte S. was placed as an “illegitimate” at the age of 11 – against the bitter resistance of her mother. When she was 19, authorities questioned a one-off visit to the cinema with a man of the same age.

According to the application to the government council, “the girl can only be protected from extramarital pregnancy for the time she is cared for by being admitted to a home”.

He took over the grotesque insinuation and ordered a preventive road closure. The reason: Liselotte S. was “seriously endangered in her moral development”.

The authorities glossed over what Liselotte S. had to learn as “education for work”. Walzenhausen was no exception. Similar factory homes were in the neighboring village of Lutzenberg, in Toggenburg, in Glarnerland and in the canton of Solothurn. They all took in young people who had been forced to work by the social authorities.

This happened although it was forbidden from 1941 by the international forced labor agreement. This defines work “required of a person under penalty of any penalty” as forced labour. Without a court conviction, the state cannot impose an obligation to work on anyone.

But that was often the case with “provisions”. The women in the factory homes were not convicted criminals. Like Liselotte S., they often only ended up in the factory home as young people because they had already been “taken care of” as children. For example because they were poor, illegitimate or children of divorce.

A view of the room in a women’s home, equipped with simple furniture, in which “difficult girls” also had to live. Keystone



“Cared for” young people were often in a worse legal position than delinquent young people. According to the Swiss Criminal Code from 1942, they had to be offered the opportunity of an apprenticeship.

On the other hand, those who were “provided for” could be forced to work for farmers or manufacturers. Many were never allowed to do an apprenticeship, which is why they had poor chances of advancement in post-war society after being released from home.

Factory homes became increasingly popular with industry in the wake of the onset of the economic boom. The labor shortage and boom favored the emergence of a welfare-industrial complex based on forced labor. In some regions, there has been surprisingly close cooperation between welfare authorities and industrial companies, to mutual benefit.

slow end

In the later post-war years, however, it became increasingly difficult to justify forced labor at the political level. Especially towards the International Labor Organization in Geneva, which had to monitor compliance with the forced labor agreement in the signatory states.

The first uncomfortable questions for Switzerland came as early as 1949, but it was not until 1967 that the International Labor Organization would no longer be fobbed off with official reinterpretations of forced labour. The UN organization made it clear to Bern that Switzerland was violating the Forced Labor Convention No. 29.

Only a judge can demand an obligation to work, everything else is forced labour. In 1969, Switzerland was only able to accede to the European Convention on Human Rights with reservations. As the first reason for this, the commission spokesman in the National Council mentioned “certain cantonal laws on institutional care, because these laws do not know any judicial review of administrative care”. “The lack of political equality for women” he named as the fifth reason.

Against this background, Federal President Ludwig von Moos spoke plainly for the first time. In a National Council debate in 1969, the Federal Council admitted that “supply could be associated with forced labour”. In the case of institutionalization, not only the lack of a court decision is a problem, but also that “the care may violate the international agreement on forced and compulsory labor,” he said.

The Minister of Justice officially admitted that there was forced labor in Switzerland. It was the beginning of the end of the administrative coercive measures that were no longer allowed to be imposed after 1981.

Yves Demuth is the author of “Swiss Forced Laborers. An Untold Story of the Post-War Period”, which was published in 2023.

