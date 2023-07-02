Education fund vs. student loan: Students should know that

And an education fund works similar to a student loan?

Exactly, both models allow you to finance your studies over a longer period of time. The main difference between an education fund and a student loan is that with the student loan I have fixed repayment installments that I pay back after graduation and after the waiting period. I have agreed on an interest rate for the funding received, which applies to the repayment phase. This then results in the monthly payments that I have to make to pay off my mountain of debt. There is a fixed monthly repayment amount. This is different with education funds – there the repayment is income-dependent. Unlike the student loan, there is no fixed repayment rate, but a certain percentage of the gross salary must be repaid. As a rule, this is around nine to ten percent over nine to ten years. So it depends on my salary: if I earn little or nothing, I pay little or nothing back. On the other hand, if I earn a lot, I pay back a lot. With a successful career progression, the income-dependent education fund approach can turn out to be a rather expensive solution. But it is also the case that almost only education funds allow high funding amounts that are needed for further education or for studying abroad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

