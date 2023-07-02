And an education fund works similar to a student loan?
Exactly, both models allow you to finance your studies over a longer period of time. The main difference between an education fund and a student loan is that with the student loan I have fixed repayment installments that I pay back after graduation and after the waiting period. I have agreed on an interest rate for the funding received, which applies to the repayment phase. This then results in the monthly payments that I have to make to pay off my mountain of debt. There is a fixed monthly repayment amount. This is different with education funds – there the repayment is income-dependent. Unlike the student loan, there is no fixed repayment rate, but a certain percentage of the gross salary must be repaid. As a rule, this is around nine to ten percent over nine to ten years. So it depends on my salary: if I earn little or nothing, I pay little or nothing back. On the other hand, if I earn a lot, I pay back a lot. With a successful career progression, the income-dependent education fund approach can turn out to be a rather expensive solution. But it is also the case that almost only education funds allow high funding amounts that are needed for further education or for studying abroad.
Education fund vs. student loan: Students should know that
