Education – Minister of Labor wants more trainees and fewer students

Education – Minister of Labor wants more trainees and fewer students

Berlin (German news agency) – In the fight against the shortage of skilled workers and trainees, Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) wants to persuade more young people to take up an apprenticeship and is also relying on parents. “Meanwhile, half of a year’s school-leavers graduate from high school. Parents often urge their children to study afterwards. Many drop out. That doesn’t have to be the case,” said the SPD politician to the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Saturday edition).

“We have to strengthen the craft,” said Heil. Early professional orientation is particularly important for this. He would like the Federal Employment Agency’s careers advice service to be “used even more” in schools from the 7th grade onwards, the minister said. “Because Germany doesn’t just need masters, but also masters. And in many areas of the trade you can earn really well.” The President of the Central Association of German Crafts, Jörg Dittrich, said a few days ago that the trades were currently missing almost 40,000 trainees.

